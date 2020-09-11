ANNA ELNORA LEGG DUFFIELD
Elnora passed away at her home Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Duck.
She was born April 11, 1935 in Ira,WV to William Scott & Ora Riffle Legg.
She graduated from Clay High in 1954 and devoted her life to her 10 children and her home.
Elnora was preceded in death by one son, Steve Charles Duffield; ex-husband, Charles E. Duffield, brothers, Elmer, Neal, Lawrence, Denver and Frank Legg; sisters, Grace Gratz, Bessie Braley and Clarice Pettit. Surviving, sister Ruth Hardway, Ohio and surviving brothers, Norman Legg and Stanley Legg, Ohio.
She is survived by sons, Terry (Terry) Duffield Newton, Dwayne and Gerald Duffield of Duck, Glenn (Lori) DuffIeld, Valley Fork, Neil (Janice) Duffield, Duck, Arnold (Jennifer) Duffield, Waynesville NC; daughters, Tamela (George) Singleton, Heaters, DeAnna (Alan) Dawson, Duck, Joy Duffield, Duck.
15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Legg Cemetery, Harrison, WV.
