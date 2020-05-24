ANNA FAYE McDOWELL YOUNG passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020, in Hurricane. She was 89.
She was born to the late Don and Pearl McDowell of Lincoln County.
Preceding her in death was the "Love of Her Life," Lawrence Young; her brother, Halden "Pete" McDowell (Lois); and her brother-in-law, Kenny Kapp.
She leaves behind her children, Marie Burdette (Terry), Wayne Young, and Becky Young, all of Hurricane; grandchildren, Lonnie Robinson (Tracy), Cathi Ryder, and Laura Creed (Marty); great-grandchildren, Tom and Tyler Robinson, Savanna and Austin Ryder; great - great - grandchildren, Paitynn, Caleb, and Grayson; brother, Roger McDowell (Connie) of Hurricane, and sister, Nancy Kapp of Alabama. All loved her dearly and will miss her.
Anna Faye attended school in St. Albans. She loved her family dearly. She was also a very talented artist and taught Art in the Putnam County adult education program.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Genesis Putnam Center for their care and friendship.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at casdorphandcurry.com.