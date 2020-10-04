Anna Frances Long

ANNA FRANCES (STOVER) LONG of St. Albans passed away peacefully in her sleep October 1, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. She was born on April 21, 1948 to Elmus and Beryl Grimes Stover of Robertsburg and raised by her aunt Ruby Fowler Honaker of Nitro and Buffalo. She graduated Nitro High School in 1966 and married her high school sweetheart Stephen Long in 1968 when he returned from service in Germany.
Anna was well known for her sharp wit, mad organizational skills, and sassy attitude. Though sedentary in her senior years, she was quite the amazing, active woman in her younger days. Perpetually busy, she volunteered extensively at Weimer Elementary School, setting up Carnivals for fundraising, sponsoring cheerleading squads, and working in the computer lab. These activities continued long after her daughter moved on. Her home and her heart were open to her daughter's friends, friends of friends, and an occasional stray. Not to be underestimated, she could backhand you from the front seat of her muscle car, while driving 60 miles an hour down Kanawha Terrace, before catching air over Library Hill. Her savory cookery was well known, from rum balls to beer rolls to homemade coleslaw and hot dog chili (beware, the secret ingredient is venison!). Her recent years were spent spoiling her grandsons, from making eggs a special way, to warming up bath towels in the dryer.
In addition to her parents and aunt she is preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene Long; special niece, Cheli Stover; brothers, Lewis Stover, George Stover, Delbert Stover and John Stover.
Anna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen Long of St. Albans, daughter Robin (Tim) Roach of Morrisville, NC, and her beloved grandsons Collin and Devin; brothers, Vance Stover of Bishopville, SC; Danny Stover of Buckeye Lake, OH; Jasper Stover of Columbus, OH. Anna is also survived by countless nieces and nephews.
A brief graveside memorial service, limited to family and close friends, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 9 2020 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Weimer Elementary School PTA, 3040 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177, or your favorite children's charity.
