ANNA GERALDINE HUDNALL, 85, of Cannelton, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 unexpectedly. She was born on July 24, 1935 in Marting, WV to the late Hobert & Tressa (Starcher) Dunlap.Anna was a graduate from Montgomery High School in 1953. She later retired after 35 years of service with AT&T and was a member of the CWA local union 2001 and Telephone Pioneers of America.
She is survived by two great nephews Phillip Jarrett (Erika Myers) of Cannelton, WV, and Tracy Jarrett (Angel Jarrett) of Pikeville, KY. Along with a great-great niece Maci Jarrett and a great-great nephew Kayden Myers, both of Cannelton, WV. In addition to her parents Hobert & Tressa (Starcher) Dunlap, she proceeds in death by her son John Edward Hudnall Jr., Two sisters, Eva Jean Holdren and Genevieve Parker and two nieces Anna Jean Jarrett and Jennifer Lynn Holdren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV on Wednesday, November 4. Friends and family are welcome.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com