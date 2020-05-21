Anna Hager Messer Pauley

Anna Hager Messer Pauley
Our beloved Mother, ANNA HAGER MESSER PAULEY, passed on to be with our Lord and Savior on May 17th, 2020.

Anna was a devoted member of the Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek. She was a dedicated wife and mother, and cared for an abundance of children throughout her lifetime.

She served as a nurse and elderly caregiver, as well as a school bus driver for Kanawha County Schools.

Anna spent her life in the service of others, and she will remain in the hearts of many for years to come.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Clifford Ferrell Messer and Hubert Pauley Jr., as well as eight brothers and sisters.

Anna leaves behind a huge family of seven children and their spouses, Clifford "Moe" Messer, Ernestine and Tony Linn, Alice and John Thibodeaux, Brenda Schmitt, Everett Messer, John and Janet Messer, and Rick Messer; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Daniel Dent officiating. A private burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park.

A walk-through visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

