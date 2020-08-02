ANNA ILLENE HALSTEAD, 86, of Belle, WV passed away July 30, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 3, Danville Memorial Park, Danville, WV. Handley Funeral Home, Danville is assisting the Halstead family.
