ANNA ILENE ARBOGAST, 88, of Scott Depot entered into the arms of Jesus on August 17, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
Anna was born June 9, 1932 to the late Leslie Brown and Avis Cox Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Paul; daughter, Cynthia; and a brother, Charles Brown.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Paula K. Shafer (Jeff), and Diana L. Snodgrass (Timothy); brother, Richard Brown; sisters, Louise Black, and Phyllis Disharoon; grandchildren, Leah Morgan, Lindsey Beckman (John), Leslie Bozoian (Eric), Jeffrey P. Shafer (Shavonna), Brittany Hager (Jared), Adrianna Mynhier (Jeremy), Cassie Morella (Kevin), Morgan Snodgrass; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Anna began her working career as a secretary for a prominent Attorney in Charleston until starting a family. After that, she worked as a school secretary at Rock Branch Elementary, caring for and influencing many young lives for 15 years. She finished her working career as secretary at the Putnam Board of Education. She was a very spiritual person, and active member of the Poca Methodist Church, serving as childrens choir director. She was a member of PMC womens group, and choir. Anna and Paul finished their church ministry at LightHouse Baptist Church, Culloden. Anna fully believed in the power of prayer, and was a prayer warrior for all those in need. Anyone was met with open arms and a loving heart. Anna collected Angels, and believed she was surrounded by her guardians to usher her into the arms of the Lord.
Special thanks to close friend and caregiver, Shawn O'Brien. Also special thanks to Hubbard Hospice House for their gentle and loving care.
Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 21, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Larry Arbogast officiating. Eulogy will be given by Steve Arbogast. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.
