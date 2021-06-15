ANNA ILENE THOMPSON, 73, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Saturday June 12, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Anna was born in Charleston on September 17, 1947 to the late Bennie and Janet Dabney Hopkins. She was a retired registered nurse with CAMC with 46 years of service; she attended the Rand First Church of the Nazarene and the Elk River First Church of the Nazarene. She loved to do the two step with her favorite partner (Ray) and she enjoyed spending time at the beach.
"Baby, you loved to set on the front porch and listen to the birds. You would ask me if I could hear them and I would say no and then I would get my hearing aid, and then I could. Well, now you are sitting on Heaven's front porch listening to the birds and looking down upon us. I will join you someday soon and we can sit and hold hands and listen to the birds together. But for now you will be one of the birds singing to us down here."
Anna is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Ray Thompson; children, Leo Del (Lea Ann) Kay III, Chuckie (Laci) Kay, David (Sarah) Kay, Joey (Jenny) Kay; step children, Susan (Susie) Thompson and Ray "Willy" (Lisa) Thompson; sisters, Emil Hopkins, Karen Morton and Cathy Schlang; brothers, Benny (Patty) Hopkins and Sonny "Grover" (Beverly) Hopkins; brother-in-law, Dallas Thompson; sister-in-law, Vickie Thompson; an amazing Grammy to fourteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Thursday June 17, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastors Earl Cochran and Randy Ledsome officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Please be fully aware of the new State and CDC guidelines for wearing a mask when attending services. Unvaccinated persons must wear a mask and social distancing should still be observed by all.
