On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, ANNA JEAN BEE MOLLOHAN, of Charleston, went to her heavenly home while surrounded by her family at Magnolia Assisted Living.
She was born October 3, 1927 in Clay County to the late Roy and Vina Siers Bee.
Anna was a devoted mother, Christian and friend who shared her faith at every opportunity. In her 94 years, she was truly a remarkable woman who exemplified dignity, honor, deep religious faith and beauty in every sense of the word. Anna gave so much of herself to her family, friends, church and community. She and her husband were charter members of Calvary Baptist Church in Ravenswood, where she was active in every capacity, until moving to Dunbar in 2004 where she became a faithful member of Dunbar First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Clyde Mollohan; brothers, Ralph (Rena) Bee, Ronzel (Dollie) Bee, Roscoe Bee, Glenn Bee, and William Bee; sisters, Ruby (Harold) Mollohan and Pebble (Nelson) Mollohan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Clyde Aaron (Linda) Mollohan of Huntington; daughter, Sherry (David) Buckalew of Charleston; 4 grandchildren, David Mollohan, Kelli (Jason) Brown, Christy (Will) Robinson, and Matthew (Lori) Buckalew; 7 great-grandchildren, Kayden and Livi Brown, Sophie, Jack and Brooks Robinson, and Lila and Miles Buckalew.
The family would like to extend a very special "Thank You" to the two angels God sent to care for and love our mother for the past 3 years, Barbara Olsen and Betty Hall. Also, "Thank You" to our occasional angels, Elaine Landon, Sherie Estes, and Melissa Osborne. Without these women mom would have never been able to remain in her home for so long. We are also so appreciative for the compassionate care shown to mom in her final days and hours by Kim Miller and her staff at Magnolia Assisted Living in Teays Valley as well as Kanawha Valley Hospice Care and Palative Care Nurse Practitioner Miranda Broyles.
A service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Dunbar First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Dunbar First Baptist Church, America Baptist Women's Ministries, 311 16th St., Dunbar, WV 25064.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.