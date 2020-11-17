Anna Jean Jordan

ANNA JEAN (PATTERSON) JORDAN, September 18, 1927-November 14, 2020 - She entered into heaven in the early hours of November 14, and is forever in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Isaiah 46:4 - I will be your God through all your lifetime, yes, even when your hair is white with age. I made you and I will care for you. I will carry you along and be your Savior. A lifelong resident of Milton, Jean was born September 18, 1927 to the late Fred and Vernice (Smith) Patterson. Also preceding her in death were her beloved husband Josh Jordan, four sisters Helen Perdue, Delora "Pat" Lilly, Dixie Lee Patterson, Betty Lou Patterson and one brother Bill Patterson.
She is survived by six children Shirley (Bill) Plant of Knoxville, TN, Terry (Donna) Jordan of Fitchburg, MA, Larry (Robin) Jordan of Milton, WV, Betty Jordan of Milton WV, Nancy (Gary) Happel of Gettysburg, PA and Steve (Tina) Jordan of Milton, WV; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean loved Jesus, His Word and her family. She was a member of the Milton United Methodist Church. Jean enjoyed southern gospel music (she knew every word and sang along with the Gaither's), reading, sewing and crafts, organizing class of 1945 reunions (with Flora Bell and Merrill) watching her flowers grow, sitting on her front porch with neighbors, cooking for family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; masks will be required and social distancing observed. Please know the family certainly understands that the current pandemic situation prevents many friends from expressing condolences as they normally would have done in person. Love is not limited only to hugs, visits and handshakes; the family cherishes the memories recalled and shared on social media, cards, and telephone conversations, and especially the many prayers that were and are being offered up for Jean and the family.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Cabell Health Care for their love, kindness and the wonderful care Anna (Jean) received.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Jean's legacy by an act of kindness - contribute to a favorite charity, buy lunch or fill up the gas tank for a health care worker or first responder, make someone dinner (Jean would also bake a cake and a pie) and deliver it to their doorstep.
Private graveside service will be conducted at Milton Cemetery on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. by Reverend Nancy White.
