Anna Jean Ross

ANNA JEAN MCSURLEY ROSS, 80, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with her family by her side.
She loved sitting on her back porch and being one with nature. She was called the "deer whisperer" because she could call her "babies" in by the sound of her voice. She was so happy sitting on the glider, feeding and spending time with her many deer, raccoons, squirrels, chipmunks and birds. She had names for all of them.
She was born in Charleston on August 17, 1940 to the late Herbert and Grace Mary Gatens McSurley. She attended Charleston Catholic High School. She was a homemaker and a former employee of Hansel & Gretel, Hill's Department Store and Riah Salon. She and her late husband, Lewis Ross, owned and operated a tanning salon before his passing.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Osborne; Son, Greg Dearien; Sisters, Rosemary Atkins and Patty Landers.
Anna Jean is survived by her sons, Jimmy Blake (Leah) and Mark Hawkins (Rita); Grandchildren, Christopher Osborne (Monica), Sabra Blake, Jordan Blake (Janice), Graham Dearien (Meghan), Seth Dearien, Cole Shamblin and Joshua King; Great-Grandchildren, Levi and Lexi Osborne, Avery Blake, Cassius and Silas Dearien; Sisters, Diana Hussell (Harry) and Janet Elswick; Brother, Ross McSurley; Following her sister, Patty Landers' death, Anna Jean was like a second mother to her nephews, Mike Landers (deceased) and Jeff Landers. She leaves behind a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a walk through visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm with a memorial service beginning at 7:30 pm with the Pastor Mike Long officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Also temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.