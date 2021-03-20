Thank you for Reading.

ANNA JEAN WILLIAMS (CLARK) 80, of Webster Springs, passed away March 17, 2021. Service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.

