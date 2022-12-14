Anna Katheryn Allport Dec 14, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANNA KATHERYN ALLPORT 100, of Belle passed away December 12, 2022 at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation following a long illness.She was a homemaker and member of Edmond Baptist Church.Surviving are her daughters, Diana Doran, Janet Allport, Brenda White (Thomas) all of Belle, Linda Wendell (Louis) of Nitro; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and pets, Callie and Rambo.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Anna's family physician, Dr. Jagannath, the Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center and Kanawha Hospice for their loving care.Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Jeanette Cemetery, Lookout, West Virginia.Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anna Katheryn Allport Health Medicine Internet Rehabilitation Center Belle Rehabilitation Glasgow Family Physician Recommended for you Local Spotlight William Dale Greene Billy Lynn Thornton Joyce Ann Withrow Clara Evelyn Adkins Pistore Sandra Elaine Gorsky Jenifer Lynn Brown Carolyn Armada Breckenridge Margaret Edna Patterson Sayles Randy E. Harris Edward Burdette Means Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite