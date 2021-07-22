Thank you for Reading.

ANNA L. CRAIG KING, 86, of Buffalo passed away Monday July 19, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday; July 25th, 2021 at Faith Christian Fellowship Church, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A full obituary will be published in Friday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.

