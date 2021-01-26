ANNA LEE KESSELL, 87, of Kingwood, TX, formerly of Ravenswood, WV, passed away January 18, 2021. Anna was born January 15, 1934 in Charleston, WV to Elton Wayne and Virginia Lowe Kidd.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Chuck) Glover of Kingwood, TX; Son, David (Teresa) Kessell of Sandyville, WV; Daughter-in-Law April Kessell, Parkersburg, WV; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Siblings Bill Kidd of Whiting, IN; Jack Kidd of Rensselaer, IN; Janice Higginbotham of Sissonville, WV and Sister-In-Law, Joyce Eggleton of Flemingsburg, KY
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years James Wayne Kessell, her son James Wayne Kessell II, and brother Bob Kidd.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery, Sandyville, WV.