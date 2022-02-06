ANNA LEE PAULEY, 83, of Foster WV went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2022, at Boone Memorial Hospital after a long illness
Anna Lee was born April 27, 1938, in Red Dragon, WV the daughter of the late Cecil and Beulah Burns Goldsberry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years Herbert Pauley; sister; Loretta Goldsberry Brown; brothers, Robert Goldsberry and Earl Goldsberry. Anna Lee grew up in Twilight.
Anna Lee is survived by her sons: Wayne Pauley (Johnna), and Michael Pauley (Patricia); grandchildren, Melissa Levo (Drake), Kelsey, Dean, and Rob Pauley; great grandchildren, Drake Allen Levo and Miley Renee Levo who she loved with all her heart; brother; Jim Goldsberry (Judy); and many nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted housewife and mother raising her two sons. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved spending time at the family camp on the Greenbrier River and riding through the campground on her golf cart and visiting friends she met through the years. She was a dedicated member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church in West Madison and loved her church family dearly.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Boone Memorial Hospital and Hillcrest Health Care Center.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV with Pastor Walter Gore officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV.
COVID-19 guidelines will be observed during the visitation and the graveside service.