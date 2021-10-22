ANNA LOIS BURKE, 95, of Chelyan, WV, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
She was born in Hitchins, KY. She married her husband, John in 1944, and they started their family in Notomine, WV. In 1968, after 24 years of marriage, John suddenly passed away and she began the journey of a single parent, with a 6 year old daughter to raise. She turned her sorrow into action and learned how to drive (stick shift) and joined the labor force as a cook in the in the Kanawha County school system and retired after 20 years of service. She was a 50+ year member of the Chelyan Nazarene Church and spent many summers cooking at the Nazarene Campground in Nicholas County.
She is survived by her children, Herbie (Carol), Eddie (Patty) and Rita Bowles (Ronnie, deceased); grandchildren, Tonya Holley (Robbie, deceased), Christie Shouldis (Mark), Herbie Burke II (Marsha), Hillary Burke, Bradley Burke, Josh Bowles (Emily) and Zach Bowles (Bobbi); great-grandchildren are Christopher Holley (Casey Graham), Jessica Holley (Shane Duffey), Ivy Hanna (Nick), Walker Shouldis (Brooke), Olivia Burke, Brevin Burke, Avery Bowles and Knox Bowles. Great-great-grandchildren are Owen Kessel, Maddox Duffey and Wyatt Holley (deceased).
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, James and Myrtle (Hale) Sammons, sisters, Mary Stewart and Elizabeth Rogers; brothers, Elmo, Sam, Lloyd, Clarence, Harlan and Arnold.
Special thanks to all the staff of Clark's Christian Care for the excellent care provided to our Mother over the last 18 months.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with the Rev. John Pritchard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Due to the continued concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic and at the request of the Burke Family and the Funeral Home, we asked that if you plan to attend the Celebration service please adhere to social distancing and wear a proper facial covering.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to one of the local food banks in the area.