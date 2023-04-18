Thank you for Reading.

Anna Lou Huffman Jordan Taylor
ANNA LOU HUFFMAN JORDAN TAYLOR, 87, of Charleston, WV was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friends too many to name, went home to her Heavenly Father April 14, 2023 at home after a very short battle from pancreatic cancer.

Preceding her in death was her first husband, Jack Jordan and daughter, Sheria, second husband Robert (Bob) Taylor, her parents, Hassel and Alma Huffman, and her sisters, Betty Huffman and Genevieve Ryan.

