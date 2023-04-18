ANNA LOU HUFFMAN JORDAN TAYLOR, 87, of Charleston, WV was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friends too many to name, went home to her Heavenly Father April 14, 2023 at home after a very short battle from pancreatic cancer.
Preceding her in death was her first husband, Jack Jordan and daughter, Sheria, second husband Robert (Bob) Taylor, her parents, Hassel and Alma Huffman, and her sisters, Betty Huffman and Genevieve Ryan.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Wyatt-Szasz (John); grandchildren, Laura Wyatt (fiancé Brandon) of Charleston, WV, Andrew Wyatt (Kayla) of Ripley, WV, John Szasz IV (Rose) of Alpharetta, GA, Zachary Szasz (Erica) of Cross Lanes, WV. Over the last few years she enjoyed her great grandchildren and loved their joy - Elijah, Wylder, Aspen, Yousuf, Colton and Ryleigh. Also, several nieces and nephews. All had a special place in her heart. Bob's sons, Stephen Taylor (Virginia) and Mark Taylor (Chris).
Born May 5, 1935 in Alkol, WV is also where she grew up and later graduated from Duval High School in 1953. Growing up she was always active in her church. She married Jack Louis Jordan in October, 1954 eventually moving to Charleston. To her family she was Anna Lou but later most knew her as Ann.
Ann lived in the Georges Creek/Malden area for sixty years. In the late 1960's Jack and Ann ran the concessions at Kanawha State Forest during the summer and a little restaurant called the Panther Den (by the old bus garage) of DuPont Junior High School where Jack was a school teacher and Ann served the school kids during the school year. From this began their restaurant ventures.
In the 1970's they opened J'Jays Restaurant in Shrewsbury, WV until 1974 then opened another restaurant J'Jays Fort DeFiance, campground and service station in Gauley Bridge, WV. If you ever ate at one of these restaurants you can count on it being homemade and served hot. In 1982 Jack passed away and in 1984 Ann sold the business.
From 1985 to 1992 taking care of her granddaughter, Laura and grandson, Andrew filled the void in her heart until she found love again and married Robert Taylor in 1992. Together they were members of Cornerstone Community Church where they enjoyed singing in the choir and the many other church gatherings. She loved being with her church family. Anna Lou was a loving daughter as she and Bob cared for her mother, Alma until she passed in 2012. Since November, 2020 Ann lived with her daughter, Melinda and husband, John.
Ann loved to travel. Many of the places she visited in the 1970's and 1980's was Jamaica, Bahamas, Hawaii, The World's Fair in Knoxville, TN and a month-long adventure around the United States into Mexico. With one of her best friends, Spence she visited Las Vegas, NV and California. Later in the 1990's to 2022 she enjoyed trips to Long Beach and Atlantic Beach, NC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Daytona and Orlando, FL, and many trips to the Great Smokey Mountains of NC and TN with her family. Ann and Tillie
Moore loved traveling together and always had funny stories to tell about their trips to Delaware and Florida. Talking while traveling sometimes got them on the wrong path and they would end up being many miles the wrong way. October of 2014 we made a whirlwind weekend trip to Texas for her sister-in-law's birthday meeting family she had not seen in fifty years.
My utmost love to John for being a supportive and helpful caregiver to mom prior to her illness until her passing. Towards the end of her life she had many wonderful caregivers. The family extends its utmost love and gratitude to every Hospice person who has touched our lives and helped us make this end of life journey as comfortable for mom as possible - Julie, Kelly, Sarah, Jenna and Leslie. We are thankful for her caregiver Melissa Pullen in helping us and helping care for mom during the in-home Hospice process. We also want to thank the Hospice Pastor Pete Thompson who sang her to Heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home in Malden with Rev. Claude Holley Jr. and Rev. John Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311 or Cornerstone Community Church, 2035 Rutledge Road, Charleston, WV 25311 of which were both special to Ann. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.