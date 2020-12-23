ANNA LOUISE NULL, age 81, of Eleanor went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 21, 2020 after a short illness. She was born October 22, 1939, to James "Hank" Boggess and Gay Boggess. She was a graduate of Poca High School.
She married the love of her life, Dorsel Null, on February 14, 1958, and they made Hometown their home for many years before moving to Eleanor seven years ago. She was blessed with two children, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Anna was a homemaker and beautician. She loved working in her beauty shop. It wasn't uncommon for her to go pick up the elderly for their appointment and return them safely them home.
She attended Hometown Independent Mission where she loved to sing in the choir and quartets throughout the years. She volunteered at the HIM Youth camps, Walk Through Bethlehem and many other church activities.
Helping others was very important to her and it wasn't uncommon to find her cooking a meal for someone in need and visiting those who were homebound. If there was a need, she was there to help fill it.
She loved her family and spending time with those she loved. Sunday family dinners were important to her. Most of all, Anna loved her Lord and Savior whom she served throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lee Roy "Tippy" Boggess, Dencil Boggess and Ray Sayre. Also, her brother-in-laws, Nolan Anderson and Wayne Haynes.
She is survived by her loving husband Dorsel of Eleanor; her daughter Tammy Williams (Pete) of Buffalo and her son, Bill Null of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Laura Zachman (Joe), Kaitlyn Vannoy (Ryan), Andrew Null (Stephanie), Megan Morguson (David), Brittany Rinehart (Brandon) and Chance Williams. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren. Anna is also survived by her brother Glen Boggess (Melissa), and sisters, Sissy Anderson, Sue Buck (Bill) and Diane Clendenin; brother-in-law, Bertis Null (Faye), and sister-in-laws, Eunice Boggess, Myrtle Boggess and Ozalia Haynes as well as nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Union Misssion Ministries, P.O. Box 112, Charleston WV 25321
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family will have a private service at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Darren Persinger officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.