ANNA MAE HUTCHISON (TEAGUE) 86, went home to be with the Lord passing peacefully on January 21, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was born on January 7, 1935 in the beautiful mountains of Boone, North Carolina. Her family moved to Charleston, where she grew up, married and raised a family. She was a long-time member of Diamond Baptist Church, retired from BB&T bank after 44 years of employment and enjoyed 10 years of retirement in Melbourne, Florida. Ann enjoyed the simple things in life, being a devoted mother and wife, her church and reading a book with a dachshund on her lap.
Being a caregiver by nature, you could always depend on her to be there if family or a friend was in need. A blessing to all who knew her.
Ann was proceeded in death by her father, William H. Teague; mother, Carlie M. Hatley Teague; brothers, Howard J. Teague, Hubert E. Teague and J. D. Teague; husband, James R. Hutchison; and daughter, Ricci Ann Hutchison.
She leaves behind her sister, Mary E. "Susie" Hall; daughter, Janna D. Hutchison; daughter of the heart, Deborah K. Meadows; beloved nieces and nephews, who still to this day remind me that I took away their Auntie Ann's attention and two very beloved grandchildren.
Although she will be interred in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens; Ann asked that there would be no service at this time to protect the ones she loves and holds so dear in these difficult times. What she wants most is that her loved ones share some beautiful memories and smile when you speak her name.
The family suggests contributions be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
