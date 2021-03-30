ANNA MAE KESSLER, 89, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on March 27, 2021 at home. She has been reunited with her husband, James Kessler, who passed away four months ago.
She was born on March 15, 1932 in Quinwood, WV, daughter of the late Irvin and Ida O'Dell of Quinwood, WV.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed bowling, mountaineer football, gardening, flea markets and relaxing at their camp on the Greenbrier River. The most important thing to her was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We are forever grateful that she was always there to help raise her grandchildren. Her four grandsons were like her own.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Rick) Crowder of Hurricane and Sandy (Mark) Miller of Cottageville; four grandsons, whom she is extremely proud of, Shannon (Rosemary) Burdette of Ravenswood, Jeremy (Christy) Burdette of Cottageville, Josh (Lori) Miller of Ravenswood and Joel (Lakyn) Miller of Sandyville, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Jim O'Dell and Billy Joe O'Dell and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Jean O'Dell who was like a sister to her.
The funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 30, at 4:30 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, with Reverend Vera Archer, officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the No Hunger Food Pantry at 231 Walnut Street, Ravenswood, WV 261614.
The family requests that everyone attending please wear a mask.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roush funeral home.