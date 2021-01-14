ANNA MAE "SUE" LUIKART, 77, of Bancroft, entered into Heaven on January 12, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Clifford and Maxine Landers, born October 8, 1943.
Sue was a loving wife, mother, mama and friend. Her family meant everything to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bobbie and Larry Landers.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Denver Luikart, daughter Lisa Bonnett, son Denver Luikart, Jr. (Michelle), grandsons Timmy Bonnett, Adam, Caleb and Noah Luikart, sister Sonja Taylor (Johnny) of Poca, brothers Roger Landers (Linda) of Johnstown, PA and Wayne "Flap" Landers (Tonnie) of Poca, sister-in-laws Virginia Landers of Nitro and Freda Landers of St. Albans.
A walk through visitation will be held 12 - 1 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Bancroft. The service will start at 1 p.m., Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Due to the pandemic, face coverings will be required to attend the visitation and burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 4605 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309. Special thanks to Hospice for their in home care, especially Amber for taking such good care of Sue.
Thank you to Cooke Funeral Home for helping our family during this time.