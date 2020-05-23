ANNA MAE PERRY, 84, of St. Albans, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She served faithfully as a Jehovah's Witnesses for over 70 years. She loved helping people to learn Bible truths. Despite suffering from Alzheimer's, she never forgot her God or his grand promise to bring his creation back to its original state. She loved gardening and beautifying her home.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Brogan and husband Rock, Kim Wilcox and her husband Jim, Todd Perry and his wife Velma; grandchildren, Hilary Anderson, Renee Edmonds, Casey Wilcox; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Ellen Anderson, and Madeleine Edmonds. She is also survived by her sister, Karen Wyant, and brothers, James Roncaglione and Fred Roncaglione.
A service honoring Anna's life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, via Zoom.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, West Virginia, assisted the family with arrangements and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.