Thank you for Reading.

ANNA MAE (PICKENS) BENSON, 93, of Ripley, passed away June 10, 2021. Service will be at 12 p.m.~ Monday, June 14, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you