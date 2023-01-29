ANNA MAE SHAMBLEN, 94 of Ripley, passed away January 26, 2023 at Jackson General Hospital following a long illness.
She was born September 29, 1928 in Given, daughter of the late Boyd and Plina Kessel Shamblen. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Starcher; brothers Robert Shamblen and Rhondus Shamblen; nephew Leonard Hunter and niece Debbie Shamblen.
She is survived by a sister, Helen (Donald) Casto of Given; nieces Brenda (Glenn) Robinson of Kenna, Pat (Leonard) Brown of Columbus, OH, Connie (Gary) Tolley of Given; nephews Steve Casto of Given and Tim (Barbara) Shamblen of Columbus, OH. She is also survived by many great and great great nieces and nephews.
She grew up in Given and later moved to Dunbar making her last home at Dunbar Towers before moving to Mountain View Care Center in Ripley.
She attended the Dunbar Mountain Mission Church in Dunbar.
The family would like to thank Mountain View Care Center for their continuous care and also Jackson General Hospital for being so gracious and kind not only to Anna, but to her family as well in her last few days.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Herman P. Robinson officiating. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.