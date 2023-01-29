Thank you for Reading.

Anna Mae Shamblen
SYSTEM

ANNA MAE SHAMBLEN, 94 of Ripley, passed away January 26, 2023 at Jackson General Hospital following a long illness.

She was born September 29, 1928 in Given, daughter of the late Boyd and Plina Kessel Shamblen. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Starcher; brothers Robert Shamblen and Rhondus Shamblen; nephew Leonard Hunter and niece Debbie Shamblen.

Recommended for you