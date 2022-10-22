Anna Mae Sigmon Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANNA MAE SIGMON, 72, of Huntington, WV passed away October 16, 2022. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 23 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Huntington Anna Mae Sigmon Danville Pass Away Funeral Home Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jack Clifton Bennett Larry Wayne Hutchison Blank Joann Sanders Mark H. Barnes Blank Candice A. Rubio Lorraine Chandler Howard Edward Clemens Elizabeth Jean Ellis Thomas Wayne “BigT” Whited Blank Dana Steven Young Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys