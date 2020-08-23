ANNA MAE SMITH, 84, of Elkview passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Anna was a member of the Reamer Gospel Tabernacle, where she sang in the choir, and with the ladies group. She visited several churches in the community throughout the week. She enjoyed going fishing, traveling, shopping, and most of all decorating her home and working with her flowers.
She is preceded in death by her husband's William Ervin Allen, Dexter Ray Smith, and Glenn Gandee; son, Terry Lee Allen, daughter Carolyn Sue Mullins, brothers David Reed, George Reed, and Curtis Reed, along with grandchildren Eloise Allen, and Dannie Ray Allen II.
She is survived by her children; William Ervin Allen, Jr. of Elkview, Dannie Ray Allen of Elkview, Linda Lou Hardman of Kentucky, Cindy Len Dodd of Elkview, Randy Gen Allen of Amma, Sandy Kay Cassidy of Cleveland, and a grandson that she raised like a son Harold Mullins of Elkview, brothers; James Reed of Cheylan, Glenn "Bo" Reed of Cleveland, and sisters; Fern Liptok of Gallagher, and Shirley Waters of Wisconsin along with sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Pastor Clarence Deel and Pastor Keith Monday officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Clendenin.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at Hafer Funeral Home.
