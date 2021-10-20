ANNA MARIE PLANTZ, 66, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2021 at C.A.M.C. Women's and Children's Hospital.
She was a former television station manager in Maryland where she at one time had her own TV show, while there she had conducted several telethons.
She was currently employed with the West Virginia Tourism Division since 1994. Anna was an ordained minister having served as an associate pastor of several different churches over the years and was a beautiful singer.
Throughout her education she had obtained a Broadcasting and Communication Degree.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Karl and Mary Allender Piekenbrock and her brother, Freddie Piekenbrock.
Survivors include her loving husband of 25 years, Michael Plantz; brothers, Kevin Piekenbrock of Highview, WV and Karl Franz Piekenbrock of Key West, FL; sisters, Kim Piekenbrock of Hydes, MD and Mikhail Mallicoat of Gerrardstown, WV. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, and her fur babies, Boaz and Precious.
Funeral services will be Noon, Friday, October 22, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker- Johnson Funeral Home with Minister Bobby Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services.