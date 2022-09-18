Thank you for Reading.

Anna Marlene Whited Jones
Our dear mother, ANNA MARLENE WHITED JONES, sadly passed on September 15, 2022 at the age of 88. She was a wonderful mother and "Mamaw" who has been our rock in every triumph and tragedy. Her love for the Lord has been her Cornerstone. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the Walton community her entire life. She loved her church and church family at Walton Union Church where she played the piano and sang for as long as her health allowed. She was born in Walton, married in Walton, lived life in Walton, worked in Walton and passed on while at her home in Walton. Marlene was the daughter of Wilfred Monroe Whited and Oleta Jones Whited both of Walton. She was born at their home on September 22, 1933. Mom was the Secretary of Walton High School for 28 years, retiring in 1996, a post that allowed her to touch and shape the lives of many.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 39 years Harold Dean Jones.

