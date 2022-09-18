Our dear mother, ANNA MARLENE WHITED JONES, sadly passed on September 15, 2022 at the age of 88. She was a wonderful mother and "Mamaw" who has been our rock in every triumph and tragedy. Her love for the Lord has been her Cornerstone. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the Walton community her entire life. She loved her church and church family at Walton Union Church where she played the piano and sang for as long as her health allowed. She was born in Walton, married in Walton, lived life in Walton, worked in Walton and passed on while at her home in Walton. Marlene was the daughter of Wilfred Monroe Whited and Oleta Jones Whited both of Walton. She was born at their home on September 22, 1933. Mom was the Secretary of Walton High School for 28 years, retiring in 1996, a post that allowed her to touch and shape the lives of many.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 39 years Harold Dean Jones.
She is survived by her three children, son Michael Dean Jones and Debbie of Walton, daughter Lisa Ann Jones Raines of Charleston, and daughter Linda Kay Jones Ashley and Tim of Walton; two heart-sisters Dena Coleman Kingery of Walton and Lois Fisher Wright of Lawrenceville, GA; her grandchildren Brian Michael Jones and Deb of FL, Misti Dawn Jones Kinder and Steve of Walton, Jeremey David Phillips and Tennelle of Walton, Kyle Dean Catalano of Fayetteville, Lane Eric Ashley and Kassy of Winfield, Alex Jamison Ashley and Emily of Barboursville, Coleman Monroe Ashley and Kaylin of Walton; two great-grandchildren Jaelyn Pierce Catalano of Walton and Wyatt Kinder of Walton.
Mom's caregivers were part of our family and provided more than care, they built relationships with Mom: Karen Ellis of Walton, Carolyn Starcher of Spencer, Ruth Nichols of Lefthand, and Melissa Huffman of Walton.
Service will be at Walton Union Church on Monday, September 19, 2022, with visitation from 12 - 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Walton. Pastors Jerry Board and Tim Ashley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Walton Union Church are welcomed.
Her absence will be felt by many.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.