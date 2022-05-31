ANNA MAXINE (WALLACE) THAXTON was gathered to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 25 after a brief illness. She was born at home on Rocky Fork Road on May 11, 1927 to Howard Ernest and Ruth Jenkins Wallace. On December 16, 1947 she married James Denver Thaxton. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Alma Gertrude Wallace and Reba Hinkle.
She is survived by Kathryn Gregg of Moneta VA, Helen Campbell of Johnstown, OH, Margaret (Evan) Frees of Mineral Wells, WV, James (Vicki) Thaxton of Fayetteville, NC and Bruce Thaxton of LeRoy, NY. Eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren. Also, her beautiful cat, Bella.
Maxine graduated from Dunbar High School in 1944. She taught Sunday School for 60+ years at Baber Agee Methodist and Tuppers Valley Baptist Churches. She attended the Dunbar Mountain Mission Bible study, was a member of the Salvation Army Aux. and supported the Gideons. Currently, she is a member of North Hills Baptist Church.
A celebration service will be held at North Hills at 1 p.m., on Wednesday June 1, 2022 with Assistant Pastor Michael Perry officiating. Viewing will be 1 hour to the service. Burial will be at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Hills Baptist Church, the Salvation Army, or the Gideons.