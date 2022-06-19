ANNA (RAYNES) STEELE 88, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Valley Center, South Charleston, WV.
She was born August 2, 1933 in Nitro to the late Lewis Campbell and Nellie J. Casto Raynes. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew "Andy" Fotopulis, IV; great granddaughter, LaKeisha Williams; loving son-in-law, Mark Adams; sisters, Beulah Raynes, Doris Taylor and Helen Crider; brothers, Lloyd, Glen, Les, Clarence, Charles and Ronald Raynes.
After retiring from C & P Telephone Company, Charleston. She spent time traveling and enjoying life with her family and special friend, Jay Romine.
Surviving are her children, Thomas K. Steele (Libby) of St. Albans, Beulah Faye Adams of Lubbock, TX, Elizabeth A. Reed (Mike) and Earl D. Steele, III (Barbara) of Beaver Dam, VA; 6 grandchildren, Toma Courtney, Melissa Ennis, Angela Beavers, Marcus Adams, Seth Reed, Rachel Looney and Nathan Steele; great grandchildren, Gracie and Addison Courtney, Brendan Steele, Brianna, Makayla Chelsea and Mathias Ennis, Tyshawn and Zaihne Fillmore, Rylee and Ridge Adams, Caroline Reed, Chloe and Elisha Looney.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Mark Hickman officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to Resident Activities Program at Valley Center Nursing Home, 1000 Lincoln Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309