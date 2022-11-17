ANNA ROSE MORRISON, 96, of Sutton, passed away peacefully at her home on November 15, 2022.
She was born on November 4, 1926 in Marpleton, WV the daughter of the late McKinley J. and Virginia Easter (Crowe) Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband whom she married July 13, 1945, Paul R. Morrison; brothers, Hubert Brown, Hobert Brown, Bud Brown, Montia Brown, and Kenneth June Brown; and sisters, Elsie Sears and Frances Lunceford.
Anna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who valued her faith and family over everything. She was a homemaker, known by her family as an excellent cook, always one to prepare enormous meals for holidays, family gatherings, and anyone who'd stop in for a visit. She shared fond memories of accompanying her husband on his truck driving route over the years, along with many trips thereafter visiting family, lifelong friends, and traveling with her daughter Mildred and family. She always cherished visits with her many siblings who lovingly called her "Rose". She faithfully attended Sutton Baptist Church for many years.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Mildred Bennett (Gary) of Sutton; granddaughters, Staci Lynch (Nathaniel) of Sutton, and Jasmine Bennett-Belknap (C.J.) of Morgantown; two great grandchildren, Haylie Lynch and Liam Lynch; sisters, Edna Nelle Bickel of Webster Springs, and Juanita Mollohan of Replete; sister-in-law, Vella Brown of Replete, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2022 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton with Rev. Scott Posey officiating. Burial will follow at Newville Cemetery, Newville, WV. Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Anna's family is especially grateful for her sister-in-law Vella as she was her caregiver in recent days, as well as the staff at Braxton County Memorial Hospital and Hospice Care Corporation of Burnsville.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton is honored to be serving the Morrison family.