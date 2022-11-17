Thank you for Reading.

Anna Rose Morrison
ANNA ROSE MORRISON, 96, of Sutton, passed away peacefully at her home on November 15, 2022.

She was born on November 4, 1926 in Marpleton, WV the daughter of the late McKinley J. and Virginia Easter (Crowe) Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband whom she married July 13, 1945, Paul R. Morrison; brothers, Hubert Brown, Hobert Brown, Bud Brown, Montia Brown, and Kenneth June Brown; and sisters, Elsie Sears and Frances Lunceford.

