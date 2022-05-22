ANNA ROSE VINSON CHANEY, 73, of Hurricane, WV, formerly of Sarah Ann, WV, departed this life on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from her residence.
Born February 28, 1949, at Belo, WV, she was the daughter of the late George "Smokey" Vinson and Lila Marie Yates Vinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one stillborn daughter, Melissa Chaney; two sons, Alex Chaney and Craig Chaney; and two brothers, Ricky Vinson and George Allen Vinson.
Ann was a volunteer for the Logan Regional Medical Center Auxiliary for several years. She was also a former employee of Aracoma Drug Store where she worked as a service clerk, she served as past president of the PTO at Omar Grade School, and she had been previously employed with TeleSpectrum. Ann was also a member the AVVA Chapter #37. A loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, she was very devoted to her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 54 years, Dewey Chaney; one son, Brad Chaney; four sisters, Judy Vinson, Brenda (Matt) McAdams, Diane Evans, and Kathy Wilburn; and one brother, James Ray (Candi) Vinson. Additionally, Ann leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matthew Hutchinson officiating.
Burial will follow in Guyan Memorial Gardens at Godby, WV. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Ann's honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. More information can be found at www.michaeljfox.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.