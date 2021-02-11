ANNA RUTH DOUGLAS, 86, of Charleston, West Virginia went to be with the Lord and her late, beloved husband on February 9, 2021 at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden.
She was born on May 7, 1934 in Peach Creek, Logan County, West Virginia, daughter of the late James Marshall and Ausie Herald Dingus. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Franklin (Frank) Douglas; sisters Dorothy Reynolds and Kathleen Simms; brothers Curtiss, Thomas, Donald, Marvin, Paul, and David; son-in-law Walter Kirchner; and granddaughter Victoria Douglas.
She grew up in Huntington and graduated from Huntington High School. She met her husband Frank while living in the Elkview area with her sister Kathleen. Anna and Frank married on April 16, 1955 in Elk Hills and resided in West Virginia until moving to Florida in the early 1980s; they returned to West Virginia in the early 1990s. Anna had a captivating smile and laugh, a generous heart, and was loved by so many as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children Theresa (Terri) Esmaeili and husband Habib, David Joseph (Joey) and wife Melody, Kelly Miller and husband Mark, and Sheri Shilling; former daughter-in-law Rosemary Douglas; grandchildren Jason Bossie, Mittra Esmaeili-Lockhart, Joseph Esmaeili, Sarah Douglas, Anna Bossie-Pannell, Jeremy Kirchner, Kristen Kirchner, Jacob Douglas, and Nathan Shilling; eight great-grandchildren; and brother James and wife Sonia.
The family would like to thank the healthcare staff at Cabell Health Care Center for their support and care.
A celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.