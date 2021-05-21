Anna Sherlene Jarrett Jones

ANNA SHERLENE JONES, 70, of Elkview, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Oak Ridge Center, of Charleston.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Margaret Jarrett, and her brother "Dickie".
Anna was a loving sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She never met a stranger. Anna loved horses, especially her horse, "Bailey" and her three dogs, Callie, Ora, and Baby.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Tonie (Robert) Jones; nieces, Chelsee Jones and Ava Cantrell; nephews, Robert Jones Jr. and fianc , Anna Cantrell and James Atkins; and her special great nephew, Cooper Jones.
The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to the wonderful staff of Oak Ridge Center, for their love and care for Anna.
In honor of Anna's wishes, there will be a private graveside service.
Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.