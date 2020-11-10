ANNABELL ROSE, 85, of Culloden, born April 23, 1935, passed away Nov 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Jennings Rose and daughter Ladonna Townsend. Surviving are longtime friend of 30 years Dempsey Sovine, longtime best friends Marie Gillispie of Hurricane and Mary Lane of Hurricane; Daughters, Stephanie Gabritsch of Hurricane and Betty Smith (C-Roy) of Scott Depot; Sisters, Arbutus Bunt and family of Vermillion, Ohio; Geraldine Chauncey and family of Roanoke, VA; Grandchildren Jessica Gabritsch, Danielle Ashley, Jay Lyons, Sarah Hoffman, and Caleb Townsend; Great Grandchildren Aubrey Ashley, Hunter Ashley, Lydia Sayers, McKinley Lyons, Carolina Lyons, Ezra Hoffman, Josselyn Hoffman. She attended the John Henson Center as much as she could.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov 12, at Valley View Cemetery with Dr. James H. Cox officiating.