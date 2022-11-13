ANNABELLE ELIZABETH HUDNALL, 97, of New Haven, WV passed away November 11, 2022 at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, OH.
She was born February 21, 1925 in New Haven, WV and was the daughter of Emma Elizabeth Cunningham and Roy Jennings Grimm.
Annabelle was a homemaker, a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church and volunteer for the Red Cross. She enjoyed quilting at the church, knitting baby caps for babies and making heart pillows for heart patients at Pleasant Valley Hospital. She loved flowers, chocolate, and the color purple.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Hudnall and brother, Roy Dale Grimm, Sr.
She is survived by her three children, Janet Hall (Terry) of Galloway, OH, Elizabeth Hudnall of West Jefferson, OH and David Hudnall (Sharon) of Pomeroy, OH; grandchildren, Jeremy Hudnall (Brandi), Jenny Benedetti (Vince), Stephen Hall (Kim), and Adam Hall; six great-grandchildren, Kimlee Hudnall, Carl and Quinto Benedetti, Mike, Nathan, and Jacob Hall.
Services will be 2 p.m. ~ Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in Letart, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.