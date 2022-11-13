Thank you for Reading.

Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall
SYSTEM

ANNABELLE ELIZABETH HUDNALL, 97, of New Haven, WV passed away November 11, 2022 at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, OH.

She was born February 21, 1925 in New Haven, WV and was the daughter of Emma Elizabeth Cunningham and Roy Jennings Grimm.

Tags

Recommended for you