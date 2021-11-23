ANNABELLE FAYE GROSE, 78, of Marmet peacefully passed at the Hubbard Hospice House on November 20, 2021 after a long illness. She was surrounded by layers of family and friends. Annabelle was born August 16,1943 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a graduate of Charleston High School class of 1961. She was a licensed beautician and also, an officer manager for G.A. Shawkey, M.D. She participated in tennis, basketball, bowling, and swimming where she won numerous awards.
Annabelle was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years and bowling buddy Robert "Bob" Grose, Parents Garnet J. and Elmer Ray Moore; raised by Donald R. Parsons and Phyllis J. Parsons; brothers Randall W. Parsons (Widow Debbie); Donald R. Parsons, Jr. (Widow Bobbie); Elmer Ray Moore Jr.
Survived by Son Jennings "Jay" B. Snodgrass, Jr. (Melinda) of Marmet; Son Chad Allen Snodgrass of Marmet; Grandchildren Haley Snodgrass; Mallory Snodgrass of Marmet, Amanda Grose; Kristine Hamilton; Donald Grose, Jr., Brothers Albert H. Moore (Julie) of Dade City, FL; Rodger L. Parsons (Emma) of Chapin, SC; Sister Donna K. Velie (Tim) of Morristown, TN, Step-Children David Grose; Deanna L. Medlen; Donald Grose; Denise Hamilton, Many wonderful nieces and nephews and Special Pets Molly; Huckleberry; and Holly.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House or Kanawha Charleston Animal Shelter. Service will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Charles Wesley Schnell officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.