Thank you for Reading.

Annabelle Faye Grose
SYSTEM

ANNABELLE FAYE GROSE, 78 of Marmet passed away November 20, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston surrounded by layers of family and friends.

Funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday November 23, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Further details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Recommended for you