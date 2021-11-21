Annabelle Faye Grose Nov 21, 2021 27 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANNABELLE FAYE GROSE, 78 of Marmet passed away November 20, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston surrounded by layers of family and friends.Funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday November 23, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.Further details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marmet Cemetery Worship Ethnology Annabelle Faye Grose Funeral Home Burial Funeral Charleston Leonard Johnson Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kenneth Samuel Murdock Blank Anthony Frederick White Blank Irene L. Sanders Blank Kelly Alan Kraft Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Wanda June Ferrell Wright Robert E. (Bob) Greenleaf Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail