Annabelle Lee Walker

ANNABELLE LEE WALKER, 90, of Summersville, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Cameron, N.C. Private funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the White Funeral Home at Summersville.

