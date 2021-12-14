ANNABELLE ROE WOODWARD, age 86, of South Charleston, passed away on December 11, 2021 at her home after an extended illness.
She was born January 29, 1935 in Looneyville, daughter of the late John and Goldie Starcher Roe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dean, son Thomas, special nephew Danny R. Roe, and brothers, Ondrel Richard Roe (Ellen) and William "Bill" Roe.
She was a member of Bream Presbyterian Church and a graduate of Spencer High School. She worked at USF&G as a secretary. She enjoyed traveling with her friends, Bonnie Tincher, the South Charleston Rec Center and the Jolly Ranchers.
Annabelle is survived by her niece Robin A. Roe and nephew John Roe, great nieces, Wanda Cunningham, Bonnie Roe, and Macy Cunningham; and best friend and niece by marriage, Tessa Simpson.
The family would like to extend their thanks to all the loving care givers, friends and neighbors she had over her extended illness and the nurses of HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to HospiceCare at HospiceCareWV.org
A service to honor Annabelle's life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, at the mausoleum chapel in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston with Pastor Greg Hudson officiating.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.