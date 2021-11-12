ANNAGAY CHILDRESS, 87, of Jackson, MI departed this life Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with family in Mooresville, NC.
AnnaGay was born September 12, 1934, to the late Henry Clay Hill and Arzella Vickers Hill. She graduated from Sissonville High School in 1952. She and her husband Jack, of 54 years moved to MI in 1964. AnnaGay worked at Consumers Power of Jackson, MI retiring in 1992.
AnnaGay had many passions and was extremely creative. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and painting ceramics. There was not a quilt pattern she had not quilted. She loved bowling and bowled in a league for many years in Jackson. She was a avid Michigan State football fan, Sparty on!
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Childress; brothers: Harold Hill, George Hill and James "Mac" Hill; sisters, Josephine Messenger and Elinor Lloyd. Survivors include her brother, Darris (Marilyn) Hill of Jackson, MI, sisters; Arlene Pettit of Tulsa, OK and Gloria Thomas of Mooresville, NC. Many loving nieces and nephews, including niece Lisa Thomas who she shared an everlasting bond with and who opened her home and filled her last days with love and comfort.
We would like to thank the caregivers of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County who made AnnaGay's last days comfortable and peaceful.
A celebration of life services will be held Monday, November 15, 2021, at Tyler Mountain Chapel of Peace, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Visitation for family and friends are from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service starting at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2437 Simonton Rd. Statesville, NC 28625; www.hoic.ofg.