ANNE COMPTON RAMIREZ, age 89, of Buckhannon, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born February 17, 1931, in Belle, a daughter of the late Floyd and Wilmont Keeney Compton, and step mother, Amelia Compton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear husband of 52 years, Dr. Rigoberto Ramirez; two brothers, Floyd and Walter Compton; and one sister, Mary Faber.
She is survived by, two sons, John Fredrick "Jeff" Ramirez and wife Cheryl of Hemlock, and Rigoberto Ramirez III of Buckhannon; one daughter, Renee Shields and husband Kenny of Buckhannon; one grandson, Shane Ramirez and wife LaCrisha; two granddaughters, Samantha and Jenna Ramirez; one great-grandson, Kaleb Ramirez; and two great-granddaughters, Madison and Layken Ramirez.
Anne attended DuPont High School in DuPont City. Upon graduation, she trained as a nurse at McMillan Hospital in Charleston, and received her R.N. degree in 1952. Anne was a Nurse Supervisor at CAMC in Charleston until 1962, where she met and married Rigoberto Ramirez, M.D. The two relocated to Buckhannon in 1965 where Dr. Ramirez established his surgery practice. Anne worked as an RN in the ER at St. Joseph's Hospital and also as an assistant to her husband in his office. Additionally, she worked part time at the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department for twenty-six years.
She was an avid reader, gardener and loved to cook and watch the wildlife -- especially the birds.
She held all offices of the Central WV Medical Society, belonged to the Auxiliary at St. Joseph's Hospital, was a member of the WV Public Health Association and served on the Mt. Hope Water Board for many years.
In honoring her wishes, Anne will be cremated with no services.
"To Remember Me," by Robert Test: Scatter the ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow. If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses and all prejudice against my fellow man. If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you."
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com. Poling - St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.