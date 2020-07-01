ANNE LOAR ADKINS, 91, of Ravenswood, passed away on June 29, 2020, at her home after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, she asked for contributions to the American Cancer Society, Multiple Sclerosis, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundations. The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, with a private burial to follow. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
