Anne Marie Lewis

ANNE MARIE MARTIN LEWIS, 84, of Nellis passed away January 8, 2021 at the Hospice House at CAMC.
She was the eldest daughter of the late Erskine and Edith Skeen Martin. She was born in Charleston, on July 15, 1936 and spent her entire adult life in Nellis. Anne graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and Morris Harvey College. She was a member of Starcher Baptist Church in Charleston and attended Rumble Community Baptist if health permitted.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband Jerry B. Lewis, and infant son Jerry M. Lewis. Anne was also preceded in death by her brother Joseph Thayer Martin, nephew David Wayne Cavender, and special family friend Dave Pauley.
She is survived by her sister Margaret Cavender and husband Edward of Charleston. Margaret and Edward's children, Marshall Cavender of St Albans and children Brittany, Thomas, and Abby; Jarrell Cavender of Louisville, KY, and daughter Elizabeth; and Sarah Musick of Lehigh Acres, FL, and children Kendra, and Justin. Anne is survived by sister-in-law Susan Martin and her sons Nick, and Pat with their respective families in PA. Also surviving Anne, is a very special aunt and friend Betty Via of Alum Creek, and caregiver Rick Wickline of Nellis.
It would take many words to tell the full story of the life of my sister, Anne. She was a child of God who loved reading and studying her Bible. She taught school at Hernshaw Elementary in Kanawha County and Nellis Elementary in Boone County. Many of her students kept in touch with her until her passing.
Marshall described her as a true WV Mountain Lady. She was a successful deer and turkey hunter and she loved to fish. Every summer, with the help of others, she planted a large vegetable garden, growing some of the best tomatoes, corn, and green beans. There was always enough to share with others. She loved all things in nature, from the flowers she grew to the birds she fed. She shared with me the love of studying different trees and wildflowers. She instilled this love of things in nature in my children. Jarrell mentioned helping harvest the vegetables and assisting with the canning. It was a chore that was an enjoyable learning experience working with Aunt Anne. Her niece, Sarah said Anne was loved by so many in her community. Her love, kindness, and generosity, were evident to everyone, including strangers.
A private burial will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Anne's name to your church, Gideons International, Hospice, or other organization of your choosing.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.