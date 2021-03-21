ANNE SHARON KING SAMPLES, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Frederick.
Born on October 16, 1929, in Widen, WV, she was the daughter of the late Mark C. and Wanita Beall (Eakle) King.
She is survived by her children, Michael A. Settle and wife, Carol, of Nashville, North Carolina and Anna M. Snyder and husband, David, of Frederick; two stepsons, Mark Samples and wife, Julie, of Lewisburg, WV and Steven Samples and former wife, Carrie Samples, both of Florida; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Mike King of Clay, West Virginia; and a niece and a nephew.
Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband, William O. Settle, Jr.; and her second husband, M. Russell Samples.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Reed-Pierson Cemetery in Clay, West Virginia.
Online condolences maybe sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com