ANNEMARIE ELIZABETH ADKINS 80 of Switzer, WV passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Trinity Nursing Home at Logan, WV. At the request of Annemarie she will be cremated with no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.
