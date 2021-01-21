ANNETTA J. HONAKER, 84 of Eleanor went home to be with her lord on Monday January 18th, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital. She spent 65 years caring for Teresa, her daughter and constant companion.
Born December 28, 1936 in Putnam County she was the daughter of the late Roy and Rushie Sayre. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jackie R. Honaker; sisters, Fiona Sally May, Margaret Harrison and Christine Hartung; brothers, Raymond, Roy and Ronald Sayre.
Survivors include her beloved daughters, Teresa Honaker and Deborah Honaker-Ross; sister, Elva Scott; granddaughters, Morgan and Michaela Ross. Annetta is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at https://www.jdrf.org/ or JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday January 23, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Larry Hammett officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements.