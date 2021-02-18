Annetta Knapp

ANNETTA GRACE (PRICE) KNAPP, 81 of Havelock, NC, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at home surrounded with love. Annetta was born January 4, 1940 in Fola, West Virginia to Roy and Maysel (Legg) Price. She was preceded in death by her husband MSgt. Roy Knapp USMC (retired), parents Roy and Maysel Price, and siblings, Wanda Taylor, Marjorie Lane, Aileen Mink, and Tom Price, all of WV. She is survived by 3 siblings, Shannon (Carlotta) Price of Ohio, Arnold (Brenda) Price of Ohio, and Gail (Bill) Dunn of West Virginia. She is also survived by her 3 children, Eric (Sharon) Knapp of Havelock, Valerie Knapp of Havelock, and Kristina (Dan) Buckner of Havelock, and grandchildren Nick (Becca) Knapp, Ryan (Lauren) Knapp, Dwight Knapp, Amanda (Adam) Napiorkowski, Andrew, Jessica, & Thomas Buckner as well as her great-grandchildren and too many honorary grandchildren to count who loving referred to her as Nana.
"If there ever comes a day we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." - Winnie the Pooh
Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Sunset Cemetery at 11 a.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fola Baptist Church, P.O. Box 51, Bickmore, West Virginia 25019.