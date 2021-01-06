ANNETTE BURNS (BRAGG) 59, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston after a courageous fight with COVID.
She was born in South Charleston to the late Jaime Clayton and Shirley Sue Shultz Bragg.
Annette was retired Vice-President from Sun Trust Bank, Charleston and a member and treasurer of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Tornado. She was also a proud supporter of Animal Rescue.
Surviving are her loving husband of 41 years, Rex Burns; sister, Yevone Hudson; Niece, Amy (Matt) Young; Nephew, John (Michelle) Johnson; Great Nephew, Holden Young and Best Friend, Christy Scott. Also surviving are a host of other nieces, Hannah, Jamie, Stephanie, Sherri and Cindy and Nephews, Josh, Scott, Morgan and Brian; a host of aunts, uncles and great nieces and nephews. Most of all she loved fur babies, Rori, Panther and Sunny.
The family has ask that a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the services.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans with Pastor John Johnson and Pastor Craig Gillenwater officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
The family would like to give our deepest thanks to the ICU Staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital along with the staff of Pulmonary Associates.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Children's Ministry of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 315, Tornado, WV 25202 which she deeply enjoyed.
You may visit Annette's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Burns family.